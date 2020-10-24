Sections
Mathura's Banke Bihari temple to reopen for devotees from October 25

Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple to reopen for devotees from October 25

During the late-night hearing on Friday, the court has ordered the re-opening of the temple from Sunday and asked the authorities to ask devotees to adhere to Covid-19 norms.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Mathura

On October 15, on the order of the court of Civil Judge Junior Division, the temple was re-opened for devotees, however, following large crowd at the temple, temple manager Munish Sharma ordered the temple to be closed again from October 19 (PTI)

Banke Bihari temple in Mathura will be reopened for devotees from Sunday while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

“Banke Bihari Temple will be reopened for devotees from 25th October. However, online registration for entry is mandatory. We will ensure all Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms are followed,” said Munish Sharma, Manager, Banke Bihari temple administration.

The temple was closed for devotees since March 22. On October 15, on the order of the court of Civil Judge Junior Division, the temple was re-opened for devotees. However, following large crowd at the temple, temple manager Munish Sharma ordered the temple to be closed again from October 19.

During the late-night hearing on Friday, the court has ordered the re-opening of the temple from Sunday and asked the authorities to ask devotees to adhere to Covid-19 norms.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,298 new Covid-19 cases, 3025 discharges and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state’s health department on Friday. Active cases in the state stand at 28,268. A total of 4,30,962 discharged so far, death toll 6,830.

According to the state health department, 34 new Covid-19 cases reported taking the total number of active cases in the district to 400.

