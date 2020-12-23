May even approach Rahul Gandhi for Ram temple donation: VHP

The VHP leader said workers of the organisation will carry out door to door campaign for fund collection. He said even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may be approached. (PTI)

Donations would be sought from every Hindu in the country for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may be approached for the same, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said on Tuesday.

Rai, who is also the vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said the campaign to collect funds would commence from Makar Sankranti (January 14) next year and continue till Maghi Purnima (February 27).

“Extensive preparations are being made for undertaking the world’s largest non-governmental and public participatory campaign for collecting funds. Donations will be taken from every Hindu in the country. In 16,000 villages of Kashi region, workers will visit every house,” he said while talking to reporters at Prayagraj.

When asked if donations will also be taken from Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi, Rai said: “We have not fixed any boundary lines and we will go to everyone and workers could even approach him.”

Showing cheques of donation, he said donations of Rs 2 lakh have been given by followers of other religions also, so there were no limitations.

He said residents in 16,000 villages of Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Amethi, Kaushambi and Sultanpur of Kashi kshetra will be approached for donations during this campaign.

Donors can purchase coupons valuing Rs 10, 100 and 1000 bearing pictures of the proposed Ram temple and even government workers can personally offer donations, however, government’s money will not be taken in this fund collection initiative in any way, said Rai. He added that receipts will be given to those who donate more than Rs 1000. For the fund collection campaign, teams of three workers each are being formed, he added.

Donations from all over the country will be deposited SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) within 48 hours of collection.

On the issue of the construction work for the temple, he said engineers were working hard to build a strong foundation in the crumbling sand below to extend the life of the temple.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has donated Rs 11 lakh for temple construction from his own account. Spiritual guru Morari Bapu has donated Rs 11 crore, IPS officer Kishore Kunal has donated Rs two crore and Shiv Sena Mumbai has sent Rs one crore.