Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Villagers in Mukherjee’s ancestral village in West Bengal started a Maha Mrityunjaya yajna on Tuesday for the speedy recovery of the former president.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is currently on ventilator support. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, who is critical and on ventilator support after a brain surgery in an Indian Army hospital in Delhi, shared a prayer on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted.

Doctors treating him at the Army Hospital Research And Referral said on Tuesday evening that Mukherjee has not shown any improvement in his health after the surgery, adding that his condition has “worsened” and he remains “critical” and on life support.

“Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt. The former President who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin.



Villagers in Mukherjee’s ancestral village in West Bengal started a Maha Mrityunjaya yajna on Tuesday for the speedy recovery of the former president.

The 84-year-old former president had announced on Twitter on Monday that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka Sharma, husband Virat Kohli take funny Instagram quiz
Aug 12, 2020 12:41 IST
Sanitation workers report lost package despite rain in Chennai, win praise
Aug 12, 2020 12:39 IST
Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability
Aug 12, 2020 12:28 IST
#HalfFace Twitter is the new the trend netizens are obsessed with it. Seen it yet?
Aug 12, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.