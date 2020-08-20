“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the winners of Swachh Survekshan survey 2020 and lauded the “competitive spirit that strengthens India’s cleanliness programme – Swachh Bharat Mission.
“Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions,” PM Modi tweeted.