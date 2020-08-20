“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners

Sections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the winners of Swachh Survekshan survey 2020 and lauded the “competitive spirit that strengthens India’s...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in New Delhi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the winners of Swachh Survekshan survey 2020 and lauded the “competitive spirit that strengthens India’s cleanliness programme – Swachh Bharat Mission.

“Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions,” PM Modi tweeted.

