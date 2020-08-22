Sections
'May there be joy and prosperity all over': PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals.

 



Also read: BMC issues advisory ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, urges caution on 13 dilapidated bridges

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people’s enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of society along on this occasion, he said.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is an expression of people’s enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along. May Vighnaharta help us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and bless us with a happy and healthy life,” the statement said.

 

Kovind extended his best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the statement said.

