Mayawati again seeks withdrawal of new farm laws

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday reiterated her demand that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm reform laws that have triggered protests by farmers.

Mayawati took to Twitter to demand that the Centre should drop its “stubborn attitude” towards the farmers’ demands. The BSP chief had earlier backed the December 8 Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ groups.

“The government at the Centre should not adopt a stubborn attitude towards the farmers who are agitated over the three farm laws. It should instead adopt a sympathetic approach towards them by accepting all their demands, including recalling the farm laws,” Mayawati tweeted.

This is the third time in the past 20 days that Mayawati has demanded withdrawing farm laws even as the BJP hit back.

“She is desperate. It is showing. But all her efforts to mislead the farmers won’t have any impact as the country has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly assured that farmers’ interests won’t be compromised,” said UP BJP spokesman Navin Srivastava.

The BSP chief’s latest demand came a day after the Prime Minister reached out to the farmers to allay their major concerns, including one over the minimum support price (MSP). On Thursday, the BJP government also rolled out a major farmer outreach initiative that included an eight-page letter from union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in which he had stated that while the government would continue the process of dialogue with farmers, it would not entertain any Opposition agenda. Modi, too, in his appeal to the farmers, had hit out at the Opposition stand on the issue.

The Yogi Adityanath government, as well as the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, have launched farmers’ meets. On Friday, the government also decided to hold Kisan Samvad Sammelans (dialogue meets with farmers) on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25. These meets would be held via video conference and would include Modi’s appeal.