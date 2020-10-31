Mayawati begins work to regain lost ground in UP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) plans to field new candidates for a majority of seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as part of its plans to regain the lost ground, people aware of the matter said. The move has triggered concerns among the party’s lawmakers many of whom are up in arms against the party leadership and may seek Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress’s tickets, they added.

BSP chief Mayawati has started preparations for the elections by revamping the party’s organisation. She has also started looking for new candidates and is collecting feedback about the performance of the party’s 18 lawmakers, many of whom have been told they are unlikely to get tickets.

Seven BSP lawmakers, who were on Thursday suspended for opposing the nomination of Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha election, have been told they will not be renominated.

The lawmakers have said they have been humiliated and left with little option but to oppose Gautam’s nomination. They have met SP leaders to get tickets for the assembly polls.

BSP coordinators are holding meetings in their constituencies and the rebels have not called for them while the probable candidates have been introduced to the party cadre.

The BSP is expected to take a call on getting into an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after the polls are over in Bihar, where it is a part of the Grand United Secular Front (GUSF). The GUSF comprises Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Janvadi Party Socialist.

Some parties in the alliance also have a presence in Uttar Pradesh and want the GUSF to contest the polls in the state too.

“Fearing that new alliance might damage their prospects, the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and BJP have launched an attack on the BSP,” said a BSP leader.

Shaukat Ali, the AIMIM’s Uttar Pradesh unit president, said the GUSF should contest elections in Uttar Pradesh too to stop the BJP from returning to power.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the GUSF alliance partners will hold a meeting for continuing the alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election as well.