Sections
Home / India News / Mayawati targeting Congress under BJP’s pressure, says Ashok Gehlot

Mayawati targeting Congress under BJP’s pressure, says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the BJP’s ‘misuse’ of the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Income tax department to threaten opposition leaders may have scared Mayawati.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:00 IST

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Sabir hussain, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Mayawati’s complaint against six BSP MLAs who joined the Congress was not justified. (HT PHOTO)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) of creating unnecessary fuss over its six MLAs merging with the Congress in the state and claimed that BSP boss Mayawati was acting under pressure from the BJP.

His statement came hours after the Rajasthan high court issued notices to the Speaker, assembly secretary and the six MLAs, who had joined the Congress from BSP in September 2019. The court issued the notices on a petition by the BSP seeking disqualification of these MLAs.

“With two-third majority, a party can merge and defect, here all six merged into Congress…Mayawati’s complaint is not justified as all six MLAs joined the Congress. I believe she is making statements on directions of the BJP. The way BJP is misusing CBI, ED, IT to threaten all has never been seen. Mayawati is also fearful and is making statements under pressure,” Gehlot said outside the Fairmont hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur, where MLAs loyal to him have been camping.

The BSP said Gehlot’s comments were baseless. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said the merger of six MLAs was illegal as a national party cannot be merged at state level without the approval of the party chief.



“The CM allegations are baseless. The BSP chief had conveyed her annoyance twice as Gehlot poached our MLAs. It’s not the first time but in 2008 when they first poached, we had approached court and the Speaker. Then, the BSP was supporting the Congress at the Centre and there was no BJP at the Centre. Mayawati had stated that Gehlot wants to wipe out BSP in Rajasthan,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Women treated for gynecologic cancers not at increased Covid-19 death risk
Jul 30, 2020 21:11 IST
1400 litres of spurious sanitizer seized in Kolkata
Jul 30, 2020 21:08 IST
Effective communication easing border situation with India, claims Chinese defence ministry
Jul 30, 2020 21:03 IST
Raghav Juyal to play villain for the first time in Abhay 2
Jul 30, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.