Sections
Home / India News / Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule

Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule

Mayawati’s demand for President’s rule in Rajasthan came shortly after the BJP sought a CBI probe into the Congress’ allegations that it has audio tapes to prove that the BJP was in collusion with rebel Congress leaders to bring down the Ahsok Gehlot government.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSP chief Mayawati has sought President’s rule in Rajasthan (HT FILE PHOTO)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati weighed in on the alleged phone tapping row in Rajasthan accusing chief minister Ashok Gehlot of acting illegally and calling for President’s rule in the state.

In a tweet shortly after the BJP sought a CBI probe into the Congress’ allegations that it has audio tapes to prove that the BJP was in collusion with rebel Congress leaders to bring down the Gehlot government, Mayawati accused Gehlot of being a serial offender.

“Rajasthan Chief Minister first violated the anti-defection law and betrayed the BSP by admitting its MLAs into the Congress. And now he apparently made another illegal decision by tapping phones,’ Mayawati tweeted.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police registered two first information reports on Friday alleging a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state after the party’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi lodged a complaint citing three audio tapes, purportedly of conversations detailing the plot.



Amid the tug of war between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot now being played out in the Rajasthan High Court, Mayawati said the Governor should recommend President’s rule in the state.

“The Governor of Rajasthan should take effective cognizance of the continuing political deadlock, mutual disturbance and instability in the government and recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state so save democracy,” she said in another tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Iron Man, Spider-Man laud boy who saved sister from attacking dog. Watch
Jul 18, 2020 13:02 IST
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
Jul 18, 2020 13:03 IST
‘We were ‘raw’ in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo’
Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST
Sikandar Kher: Wherever it releases, a film should see light of the day
Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.