MEA minister Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from African countries

Union minister for external affairs spoke to several foreign ministers of African nations.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leaves after attending Union Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting on COVID-19, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his counterparts from African countries Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali and discussed health cooperation and development partnership with them.

“An Africa-focus working day. Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali. Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges,” he said in a tweet. 

In conversation with Mali’s Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé, Jaishankar discussed health security and solar energy.

“Health security and solar energy discussed with FM @T_Drame of #Mali. Our medical supplies will be reaching there shortly,” he said in a tweet.



Jaishankar spoke to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and confirmed the impending shipment of medicine supplies and health equipment to combat coronavirus.

“Followed up on PM @narendramodi’s talk with President Museveni by talking with FM Sam Kutesa of #Uganda. Confirmed the impending shipment of medicine supplies and health equipment to combat #coronavirus. India and Uganda will address this global challenge cooperatively,” he said in a tweet.

He also spoke to Comoros Foreign Minister Mohamed El Amine Souef.

“A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El Amine Souef of #Comoros. Our will surely grow further,” he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also wished good health to Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry who recovered from coronavirus infection.

“So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of #BurkinaFaso has recovered from #Coronavirus. Wished him and his other colleagues good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crises,” he said in tweet.

