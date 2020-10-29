Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS

MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated premises of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, Muraleedharan said 517 passport seva kendras, including 424 Post Office Passport, across the country provide passport services.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs was issuing approximately 10 lakh passports per month on an average before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

He also underlined that they are hopeful of resuming the work in full steam and reach the pre-pandemic level in due course as the economy reopens.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated premises of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, Muraleedharan said 517 passport seva kendras, including 424 Post Office Passport, across the country provide passport services.

“As a result of the increased capacity, the MEA had been issuing on an average, approximately 10 lakh passports per month before the pandemic struck. We are hopeful of resuming our work in full steam and reach the pre-pandemic level in due course as our economy reopens,” he said in a statement.

He said many anachronistic provisions were done away with and the complex documentation requirements were either removed or simplified to ease the difficulties faced by passport applicants. “Thanks to these reforms, today, single parents, orphan and destitute children can easily apply and get passports, which was so difficult if not unthinkable for them before,” Muraleedharan said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Oct 30, 2020 00:50 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Oct 30, 2020 00:29 IST
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Oct 30, 2020 01:11 IST

latest news

Unnao Ex-MP Annu Tandon quits Congress
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
Assam residents block highway to Mizoram seeking withdrawal of troops
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
Overcharging by roadside vendors burning holes in Chandigarh residents’ pockets
Oct 30, 2020 01:35 IST
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
Oct 30, 2020 01:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.