Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Measures in stimulus package aimed at greater multiplier effect: Sitharaman

Measures in stimulus package aimed at greater multiplier effect: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the Central government has given some cash transfer in the PM Garib Kalyan scheme announced after the first coronavirus induced lockdown.

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi India

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during press briefing detailing the Centre’s economic stimulus package. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Central government’s measures in the special economic package to deal with the impact of coronavirus crisis were aimed at “greater multiplier effect” and it should be through banks for meeting the fixed cost expenditure and for working capital.

Sitharaman told ANI in an interview on Wednesday that the Central government has given some cash transfer in the PM Garib Kalyan scheme announced after the first coronavirus induced lockdown.

“It was important to give stimulus for businesses to start off. In the PM Garib Kalyan scheme -- introduced after lockdown, we gave some cash transfer. With that done, we weren’t closing the option,” Sitharaman said when asked if the government considered more immediate measure while deciding economic package.

“For cash transfer, we thought it was far more effective because the way in which we’ve planned it, we thought there will be a greater multiplier effect, and therefore, it should be through banks, businesses for meeting the fixed cost expenditure; it should be money which is given for working capital; it should also money for loans so that they can buy raw materials,” she added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package to deal with the situation created by the coronavirus and to make the country self-reliant.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If IPL is held in Oct-Nov, NZC will have to balance domestic season: Sodhi
May 20, 2020 19:12 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks steps for visually, auditorily impaired students to cope with online learning
May 20, 2020 19:11 IST
NIA takes custody of Hizbul man wanted for multiple murders
May 20, 2020 19:11 IST
Cyclone Amphan batters Bengal, Odisha as 6.5 lakh evacuated, 2 dead
May 20, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.