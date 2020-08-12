Medal for excellence in investigation awarded to 121 policemen this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The award is given by Union ministry of Home Affairs.

One hundred twenty one police personnel have been awarded the Union home ministry’s “Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2020.

Out of these, 15 awardees are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, eight from Uttar Pradesh Police and seven each from Kerala and West Bengal Police.

The list also includes 21 women police officers.

Last year, 96 policemen, including 13 women officers, had received the coveted award.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in investigation by officers.

That year, 101 police personnel had received the award.