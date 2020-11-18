Meerut: 2 killed, five injured in building collapse after cylinder blast

Two persons were killed and five others were injured in a building collapse following a cylinder blast in the Falawada area of Meerut district here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed building and rushed to a nearby hospital; however, two of the seven succumbed to their injuries.

“A building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Falawada area of the district. Seven people were rescued from the debris and rushed to a hospital. Two of them have succumbed to injuries. An inquiry will be done in this matter,” Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahani told reporters.