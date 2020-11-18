Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Meerut: 2 killed, five injured in building collapse after cylinder blast

Meerut: 2 killed, five injured in building collapse after cylinder blast

According to the police, seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed building and rushed to a nearby hospital; however, two of the seven succumbed to their injuries.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 06:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Falawada area of the district. (ANI)

Two persons were killed and five others were injured in a building collapse following a cylinder blast in the Falawada area of Meerut district here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed building and rushed to a nearby hospital; however, two of the seven succumbed to their injuries.

“A building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Falawada area of the district. Seven people were rescued from the debris and rushed to a hospital. Two of them have succumbed to injuries. An inquiry will be done in this matter,” Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahani told reporters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Nov 18, 2020 06:09 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 18, 2020 04:54 IST
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Nov 18, 2020 06:10 IST
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
Nov 18, 2020 04:02 IST

latest news

Congress Bihar, Gujarat incharges offer to resign after poll defeat
Nov 18, 2020 07:17 IST
A lost dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back
Nov 18, 2020 07:17 IST
LIVE: Mizoram’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,481 with 37 new cases
Nov 18, 2020 07:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Rape victim set afire by accused’s family in Bulandshahr dies
Nov 18, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.