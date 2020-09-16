Sections
Home / India News / Meerut: Woman gang-raped in moving car

Meerut: Woman gang-raped in moving car

Devendra Singh, station head officer (SHO) of Medical police station, said,“A case of gang-rape has been lodged against them on the complaint of the woman,” said Singh.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Meerut

Senior superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said once of the suspects and the woman frequently talked on the mobile phone. On Monday night, the suspect asked her to come to a place where he was waiting. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)

A woman was abducted and gang-raped in a moving car, and thrown out at a secluded place under Meerut’s Medical police station area on Monday night, the police said. Two of four suspects in the incident have been arrested.

Senior superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said once of the suspects and the woman frequently talked on the mobile phone. On Monday night, the suspect asked her to come to a place where he was waiting.

Sahni said the vehicle has been recovered and it has the logo of a media channel. An ID of the company has also been recovered from one of the suspects.



The woman, a resident of Bhawanpur, works in a private hospital.

