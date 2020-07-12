Meet Deepal Paliwal, man who risked his life to help Oxford experts develop Covid-19 vaccine

Paliwal said he learnt about the trial on April 16 and visited one of the five centres in London for his preliminary check-up and screening on April 26. (AFP)

At a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a UK citizen with an Indian descent decided to do his bit and contribute to the development of the Covid-19 vaccine. Deepak Paliwal, didn’t feel inhibited or have second thoughts before deciding to volunteer for a human trial for coronavirus vaccine led by the Oxford University.

In an interview with the BBC, Paliwal said he kept thinking how could he contribute to the global fight against coronavirus and decided to enrol as a volunteer for the human trial. He thought his brain may not be of any use but his body can certainly contribute.

Paliwal said he learnt about the trial on April 16 and visited one of the five centres in London for his preliminary check-up and screening on April 26. His wife did not support his decision at first. He said he had only informed his close friends and wife about his decision.

Paliwal said his friends played a huge role in supporting him. During the course of the trial, he was told about various hazards that he could face, the possibility of him collapsing or suffering organ failure. He even read a report about a volunteer dying amid the trial. But all this could deter Paliwal in his resolve.

Forty-two-year-old Deepak Paliwal hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and lives with his wife in London, United Kingdom. After the successful completion of his trial, his dauntless, courageous move was welcomed by his family but his wife swore never to let him go through anything similar again.

Meanwhile, experts at Oxford University continue to conduct their trial on thousands of volunteers to quickly arrive at a Covid-19 vaccine.

Paliwal and many others like him steer the effort of researchers and scientists in a direction which is one step closer to a potential antidote to the deadly contagion. Ever since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, Covid-19 has infected over 12 million globally while more than 5 lakh people worldwide have lost their battle with the infection till date.