Sections
Home / India News / Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community

Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community

Siddi serves as the state secretary of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, a tribal welfare initiative of the RSS. He hails from North Kannada district and is also the first graduate from the community.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Siddi believes his community’s roots go back to Africa, somewhere in Mozambique and Kenya. (@bharathshetty_y/Twitter)

Shantharam Budna Siddi, along with four others, was nominated to the Karnataka Legislative Council by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday. The interesting bit about Siddi’s appointment is the fact that he becomes the country’s first legislator from Karnataka’s Siddi community which traces its roots to Africa. Siddi serves as the state secretary of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, a tribal welfare initiative of the RSS. He hails from North Kannada district and is also the first graduate from the community.

Siddi believes his community’s roots go back to Africa, somewhere in Mozambique and Kenya. He says members from his community were brought to India by the Portuguese as slaves, news agency PTI reported. After the Portuguese left India, the community took refuge in the deep forests of Western Ghats.

 “We are found only in Mumbai, Goa and the Western Ghats of Karnataka,” Siddi told PTI.

Also read: Karnataka approves new industrial policy to reserve 70% jobs for locals



He said the people of his community speak a language that is unique - a mix Konkani-Marathi. Siddi is happy on his recent appointment and said the post comes with huge responsibilities.



“I am not thinking of the Siddi community alone, I am equally concerned about the entire tribal community of the state,” Siddi said

“There are many communities like Dhangar Gawli, Kunbi, Halakki Vokkaliga...all live like tribes but are not scheduled as tribes. Our demand to the Centre through the state will be that they should also be categorised as tribals,” Siddi added.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana man arrested for killing his five children in last four years: Police
Jul 24, 2020 15:33 IST
Must follow CPCB norms for disposal of biomedical waste: HC to govt
Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST
Lucky to get work in such a tough phase: Vidisha Srivastava
Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST
The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 18th July
Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.