Sections
Home / India News / Meghalaya: 5 killed, over 1 lakh affected due to floods in West Garo Hills

Meghalaya: 5 killed, over 1 lakh affected due to floods in West Garo Hills

The area has witnessed a surge in water levels since the last one week, with most areas submerged under the flood, caused by the backflow of the Brahmaputra river.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, West Garo Hills Meghalaya

The government has promised an ex gratia payment to the family members of those who lost their lives in the floods. (PTI)

At least five people have lost their lives and over a lakh have been affected due to the floods in the plain belt of West Garo Hills in Meghalaya, the area District Collector Ram Singh said. Most victims hail from Tikrikilla community.

The area has witnessed a surge in water levels since the last one week, with most areas submerged under the flood, caused by the backflow of the Brahmaputra river. As many as 175 villages have been affected by the flood, he added.

The government has promised an ex gratia payment to the family members of those who lost their lives in the floods. With over 1,70,000 people affected by the floods, the district administration has set up 22 relief camps.

Opposition MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma visited the areas to take stock of the situation. Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said, “It is the duty of the district administration and the government to help the affected areas. I visited the community quarantine centres. While the social distancing norms are being maintained, no assistance has been provided by the government so far.”



“During the last budget session, the Chief Minister had promised aid, but no assistance has been provided until now,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases bounce back after drop on Monday
Jul 21, 2020 12:19 IST
Covid-19: Scientists re-emphasise use of face masks as virus cases surge
Jul 21, 2020 12:15 IST
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: BSER Rajasthan class 12 arts results to be declared at 3:15 pm today
Jul 21, 2020 12:19 IST
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at USIBC Ideas Summit on July 22
Jul 21, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.