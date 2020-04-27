Meghalaya and Mizoram CMs want lockdown extension with some concessions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during the video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (ANI)

The chief ministers of Meghalaya and Mizoram during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday supported the extension of the lockdown across the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

Both of them, however, wanted relaxations in economic activity in areas which haven’t reported any cases or where most Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga were among the nine chief ministers who spoke at Monday’s video conference.

“We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in green zones or non-Covid affected districts in Meghalaya,” Sangma tweeted after the video conference.

Meghalaya has recorded 12 Covid-19 positive cases till date. While one patient has died 11 others are recovering. All the cases are from the state capital Shillong.

“As far as Mizoram is concerned, I informed the PM that we have just one Covid-19 patient who is recovering slowly. But since we are surrounded by Myanmar, Bangladesh and neighbouring states which also have Covid-19 patients, we can’t be complacent and guard have to ourselves very strictly,” Mizoram CM Zoramthanga told HT over phone from Aizawl.

“We will try to relax the lockdown a little after May 3 and allow some economic activity slowly. In our view, the lockdown should continue as the situation is grim in several places. But some kind of activity can be permitted in green zones,” he added.

Mizoram has reported only one case of Covid-19 so far.

At the video conference, Prime Minister Modi told the chief ministers that the lockdown has yielded positive results and the country has managed to save thousands of lives in past one and a half months.

The lockdown which began on March 25 was to end on April 14 but was extended to May 3 after many chief ministers recommended it.