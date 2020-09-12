Meghalaya minister, CM Conrad Sangma’s brother tests positive for Covid-19

Meghalaya power minister and elder brother of chief minister Conrad Sangma, James Sangma, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The 44-year-old, who was on a flight with Conrad from Delhi to Imphal, tested positive after a rapid antigen test (RAT) was conducted after they landed in Manipur’s capital. Conrad Sangma tested negative for the disease.

According to Saidul Khan, OSD and press secretary to the CM, James and Conrad had taken a flight from Delhi to Imphal on Saturday morning. They were tested at the airport as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) where James tested positive for Covid-19.

Conrad, who is the national president of National People’s Party (NPP), and his brother, had gone to Manipur to discuss party matters with the Manipur unit. NPP is partner of the ruling coalition in Manipur headed by the BJP.

Following the detection of his infection, James left Imphal by road for Shillong around 4:30 pm. He is expected to reach Meghalaya’s capital city on Sunday morning.

“As responsible citizens, on arrival at Imphal airport from Delhi we followed the SOP and got ourselves tested at the airport. However, RAT result for James Sangma was positive and he was immediately isolated at the airport and later sent to Shillong via an ambulance,” Conrad Sangma said.

(With inputs from David Laitphlang in Shillong)