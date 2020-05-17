Sections
Meghalaya, Nagaland to continue with current restrictions in lockdown 4.0

The announcements by the two states came shortly before the national Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed all states to continue the lockdown measures till May 31.

Updated: May 17, 2020 19:02 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The third phase of lockdown ends Sunday midnight. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Meghalaya and Nagaland announced on Sunday that the existing restrictions would continue for the next round of lockdown beginning from Monday in the fight against Covid-19.

The third phase of lockdown ends Sunday midnight.

“In Meghalaya, keeping in mind the inflow of Meghalaya citizens from different parts of the country, we have decided to maintain the current restrictions and no further relaxation are planned as of now. If (there are) any changes, it will be notified accordingly,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.



Meghalaya has recorded 13 Covid-19 cases till date - all of them linked to one family in Shillong. While the first patient in the state has died, 11 others have recovered and 1 person is under treatment.

The lone active case tested negative on Sunday. As per protocol, the patient’s sample will be tested again on Monday, tweeted Sangma.

Like Meghalaya, Nagaland too issued an order on Sunday deciding to continue with the existing restrictions and relaxations.

“It is hereby ordered that all the existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the state issued vide order dated May 4, 2020, will continue to remain operative till the issuance of fresh guidelines,” Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy said in the order.

Nagaland has not recorded any positive Covid-19 case so far.

