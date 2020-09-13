Meghalaya power minister injured in accident in Assam, stable

The pilot car travelling ahead of Sangma’s vehicle was destroyed completely in the accident. (HT Photo)

Meghalaya power minister James K Sangma sustained minor injuries in a road accident in Assam’s Nagaon district on the early hours of Sunday while on his way to Shillong from Imphal in Manipur. Four persons in the pilot car leading the minister’s vehicle also suffered injuries in the accident.

Earlier, James, the elder brother of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had tested positive for Covid-19 when he and Conrad, who had reached there on Saturday from Delhi, underwent a rapid antigen test at the Imphal airport.

While James decided to return to Shillong after the positive result, Conrad and his OSD-cum-press secretary, Saidul Khan, who tested negative, decided to stay back and return on Monday.

“The pilot car of the Meghalaya minister hit a stationary truck at Nonoi on the early hours of Sunday. The pilot vehicle overturned and four persons in the vehicle sustained injuries. The minister’s car, which was following the pilot car, hit it moments after. None of the injured persons were critical and they continued their journey to Shillong,” Nagaon superintendent of police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, said.

CM Sangma’s press secretary Saidul Khan told HT from Imphal that the minister sustained minor injuries as a result of his car hitting the pilot car. His condition is stated to be stable.

The brothers had gone to Imphal to inaugurate the new building of the Manipur state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Conrad as its National President, followed by intense discussions with local leaders on strengthening the state unit in Manipur.

(With inputs from Utpal Parashar in Guwahati)