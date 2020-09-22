Meghalaya schools reopen in staggered manner, attendance sparse

Students may attend school seeking help from their teachers on subjects that they need to but with their parents’ written consent. Teachers, however, will start attending school based on a roster system. (HT PHOTO.)

Amid surging cases of Covid-19 infection in the small hill state which is preparing itself for a bigger onslaught in the coming month, schools here as in some parts of the country are bracing themselves to partially throw open their doors to students of Class 9-12 from Monday..

On September 10, the state education department had studied at length the protocol for opening of institutions from September 21 issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare and with the help of experts had submitted a state-centric SOP (standard operating procedure) to the government.

This was approved by the cabinet the following week paving the way for re-opening of schools at least from class 9 to 12 albeit with a rider. Students may attend school seeking help from their teachers on subjects that they need to but with their parents’ written consent. Teachers, however, will start attending school based on a roster system.

Day one witnessed sparse attendance as teachers, parents and students are still wary of venturing out with cases increasing each day especially in Shillong agglomeration. However, it was noticed today that people are still unsure and are yet to come to terms with the new normal.

HT spoke to a student of Class 11 in a popular city private school who requested not to be named and this was the response. “I’m already doing online classes but there are some parts of some subjects which I want to consult with my teachers. But after seeing the increase in Positive cases in our district (East Khasi Hills) especially Shillong I’m not really sure I should move out right away,” the student stated.

Echoing similar sentiments a parent of Pine Mount School one of the oldest premier institutions established in this state since the British era, Mrs VP Kharmawlong asserted, “Unless and until I’m 100% sure my daughter is going to be absolutely safe, there’s no way I’m giving my consent,” adding, “Even the IVR announcement before our mobile phones are connected says one small mistake can prove to be costly so it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

On the other hand, schools are gearing up to take matters forward. St Edmunds School for instance has collated data on what topics of which subject a student requires help and accordingly a time table has been prepared which is topic and subject centric and not an extra load on the teachers who have to get back home to carry on with online classes. “We have asked students to specify the exact topics of respective subjects where they need help so that it is organised and accordingly we know how to address the matter,” Brother Solomon L Morris the Principal told HT over the phone. He said about 26 students divided into 3 batches will attend school for a particular subject daily so as to maintain social distancing norms and other protocols. He however made it clear that Class 9 students are not included yet.

Loretto Convent is planning to start classes by this coming Thursday after a detailed action plan has been chalked out today. Speaking to HT over phone, Sr. Mercia the Principal said, “We’re going to have 4 teachers coming in daily for classes 9-12 and they will address the needs of the students subject wise after written consent of their parents,” adding “However, the counsellor will be available daily and we will ensure that the students won’t have to stay long. They come, finish their business and leave.” She said she was more concerned about practical classes where physical presence is required. “But we’re not starting them now, we’ll see how the situation evolves.”

Vice Principal Seven Set School, Geddelia Nongbri, said, “After having received proper instructions from the government, we are ready to open. We will call students in batches to maintain social distancing etc. Otherwise the school has been fumigated and sanitised and kept ready for reopening.”

This indeed will be a trying week for students, parents and teachers as well as school administrators as they try to adapt themselves to the drastic changes taking place in the education sector amidst the ongoing pandemic. While some are keen to see normalcy return, others remain concerned and wary about taking the plunge however soft the landing maybe.