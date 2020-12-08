Sections
Meghalaya to allow tourists from December 21

The mobile application must be downloaded and one can register, or a registered tour operator can assist visitors in completing the formalities, including a mandatory upload of photo ID

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:55 IST

By David Laitphlang, Hindustan Times Shillong

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. (File photo)

With Christmas around the corner, Meghalaya is bracing to open its doors to visitors as usual, albeit in a more structured manner keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

An upbeat chief minister Conrad K Sangma announced reopening of tourism for visitors from outside the state from December 21. However, registration and abiding with the prescribed health protocols is an absolute must, the CM tweeted.

“To ensure the safety of everyone, registration has been mandatory through the meghtourism app,” he said.

The mobile application available on Google Play store must be downloaded and one can register or a registered tour operator can assist visitors in completing the formalities, including a mandatory upload of photo ID.



As per the standarding operation procedures (SOPs) laid down by Meghalaya Tourism, visitors should provide a complete itinerary of their proposed visit and share details of confirmed bookings in hotels, guest houses, home stays for at least the first two nights.

Those staying with families or friends must share their host/s’ full address and contact details and a complete itinerary is mandatory to generate the e-invite. After the generation of e-invite, the same should be presented at the entry point along with a Covid-19 negative certificate.

“We are reopening for tourism and have issued SOPs for the same keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 scenario so as to ensure that everyone is protected within the prescribed guidelines,” tourism director CVD Diengdoh said.

The state tourism department has also opened a communication channel for interested visitors who can address their queries and doubts through WhatsApp number 8132011037 from 10am to 8pm on all working days, said the department.

