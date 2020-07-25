Sections
Home / India News / Meghwal faces flak for ‘antibody papad’

Meghwal faces flak for ‘antibody papad’

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal. (PTI)

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal faced flak on Friday for promoting a brand of papad and claiming it had ingredients which could develop antibodies to combat Covid-19.

In the video, Meghwal, who is the minister of state for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs, is seen holding a packet of the papad while he says “My country men, under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, a papad manufacturer has brought out this brand that helps in developing antibodies needed to fight Covid-19 through food. This papad will be helpful in the fight against Covid-19.”

A senior government functionary posting unverified claims on social media evoked a barrage of reactions. “Fight against Covid-19 update: US govt: We are developing a vaccine. UK govt: We are on stage 3 of clinical trials. Indian govt: Ye lo Bhabhiji papad. It will help fight Corona,” said a user on Twitter.

Another social media user said, “Why spend millions of dollars on vaccine development when you can sit at home and eat papad to protect yourself from Covid-19. P.S. The joke is on us 1.3 billlion Indians.”



Political opponents and rivals of the government too seized the opportunity to take a dig at Meghwal. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a ‘papad’ brand amid Covid pandemic claiming it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against the new coronavirus. Ministers, Ramdev all trying to profit from Covid peddling bogus cures.”

The twitter handle of the youth wing of the Congress was also seen hitting out. “Breaking News : CORONA vaccine invented . Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a ‘papad’ , says ‘it can help develop antibodies against Covid-19’,” said the post.

