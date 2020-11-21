Sections
Mehbooba Mufti blames BJP for lack of level-playing field in J-K DDC polls

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference, at party HQ in Jammu. (PTI)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of “sabotaging” the participation of political parties other than the BJP in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing them to campaign freely.

Mehbooba’s allegations came as major political parties in the Valley, including the NC and the PDP, blame lack of a level-playing field for the elections, accusing the administration of locking up their candidates in accommodations at several places and not allowing them to campaign.

“GOI sabotaging participation of non BJP parties in DDC polls. PDPs Bashir Ahmed despite having adequate security has been detained at Pahalgam on the pretext of security. Today is the last day for filing nominations & have spoken to DC Anantnag for his release @manojsinha_,” the PDP chief said on Twitter.

Police have said the candidates were being provided collective security and put up in secure areas as providing security to every candidate was difficult.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the candidates are provided a double escort and the security forces guard an area where they want to visit and campaign after leaving their secure accommodations.

