Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

The former chief minister said that for the last two days, she has not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on “baseless charges”.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Srinagar

A crpf vehicle blocks the gate of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti ’s residence on November 27, 2020 in Srinagar. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi Hindustan/Times)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were put under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

The former chief minister said that for the last two days, she has not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on “baseless charges”.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit  @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She said her daughter has also been put under the house arrest. “Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will address a press conference later in the day on “various issues”.

