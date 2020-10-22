Sections
Mehbooba Mufti gets back to work, holds first meeting of PDP after release from detention

The meeting was significant because the PDP president is now trying to revive her party after dozens of former legislators and ministers left to join the Apni Party led by former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:25 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

PDP chief Mehbooa Mufti hold the first meeting of her party after her release form a 14-month detention. (HT PHOTO)

Peoples’ Democratic party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti held her first party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday nine days after her release from a 14-month detention on October 13.

The meeting was held at the Fairveiw Guest House, her official accommodation and was attended by top PDP leaders including former ministers and legislators.

Thursday’s meeting was significant as the PDP president is now trying to revive her party especially after dozens of former legislators and ministers left to join the Apni Party led by former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari.

“It was an important meeting in which the party president reviewed the political situation of the last 14 months. The leadership also discussed the party’s core politics and organisational issues,” said a senior party leader who attended the meeting.

Another PDP leader said that many issues related to Kashmir politics were discussed in the meeting. “It was after more than one year when the party president was able to meet the party leadership and everyone felt encouraged by her presence.”

PDP leaders said that Mufti assured them that the party would emerge as a strong political force.

