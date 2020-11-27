Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit over security reasons: Police

Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit over security reasons: Police

Earlier in the day, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were placed under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI File Photo)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has not been put under house arrest, police said on Friday, adding that she was asked to postpone her visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district over security reasons.

“PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to #postpone her visit to #Pulwama purely due to #security reasons. @JmuKmrPolice,” the police said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Mufti claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were placed under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

Watch | Police reject Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘detained’ claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody

 

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” the former chief minister said in a tweet.

Parra was on Friday remanded to 15 days by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his arrest on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 17:58 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
Nov 27, 2020 17:56 IST

latest news

Japanese travel campaign sparks debate on links to coronavirus spread
Nov 27, 2020 18:07 IST
After Cyclone Nivar, more intense rain forecast for Tamil Nadu
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST
Kid gets surprise birthday gift from strangers and call from Ryan Reynolds
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.