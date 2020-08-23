Sections
Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter wants her mother’s name changed in passport

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter wants her mother’s name changed in passport

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The younger daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has sought to change her mother’s name in her passport to Mehbooba Syed.

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.

“I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Shah Resident of Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir 190001 want to change the name of my mother in my passport from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed.

“If anybody has any objection regarding the same may please contact the concerned authorities within the period of seven days after that no objections will be entertained,” the notice read.



Mehbooba Mufti and her husband are not living together.

The couple have two daughters -- Iltija and Irtiqa. While the elder daughter has followed in the footsteps of her mother and taken on the Mufti surname, the younger one appears to be closer to her father.

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

She was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

