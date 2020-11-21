Mehbooba Mufti stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla, alleges Jammu-Kashmir ‘turned into open air prison’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that she was stopped from visiting a site where she claimed illegal sand mining is carried out. Taking to Twitter, Mufti lashed out at the Centre, saying while Jammu and Kashmir’s resources are being plundered, the government of India has “nothing but contempt for us”.

“I was stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla today by local admin. This is where sand extraction through illegal tenders has been outsourced to outsiders & locals are barred from the area. Our land & resources are being plundered by GOI that has nothing but contempt for us,” the PDP leader tweeted.

Alleging violation of rights by Centre, Mufti said in a subsequent tweet, “This is their warped idea of Naya Kashmir. Sand mafia is operating in broad daylight yet we are expected to remain quiet. As a leader, its my responsibility to articulate these grievances. But BJP is brazenly violating my rights & curbing my movements under guise of ‘security’.”

She also alleged that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open air prison.

Mufti, who was recently released from detention, formed an alliance of regional parties called Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Apart from PDP, National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference and COmmunkst Party of India (M) are some of its other constituents. The alliance has announced it will fight the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir and has received Congress’ backing.

Earlier today, Mufti had accused the Centre of “sabotaging” the participation of political parties other than the BJP in the DDC polls by not allowing them to campaign freely.

In repeated attacks at the Centre, the PAGD has accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “going out of its way” to help the Bharatiya Janata Party by “locking up” its candidates citing security concerns.