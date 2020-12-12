‘Memorable day’: Wife of army man witnesses 2nd son become army officer

On Saturday, she had come with her husband Naik Shaukat Ali (retired) and elder son Major Javed Khan to see her younger son Lieutenant Jafar Khan, 22, getting commissioned as an army officer. (HT photo)

It was a moment of immense pride for 52-year-old T Shakeela from Madurai when she witnessed her younger son being commissioned as an officer in Indian Army in the passing out parade held at Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun on Saturday.

Wife of a retired army man, Shakeela had her elder son also serving in the army as a major and now with her younger son also in the army, she said it is all her “good fortune.”

On Saturday, she had come with her husband Naik Shaukat Ali (retired) and elder son Major Javed Khan to see her younger son Lieutenant Jafar Khan, 22, getting commissioned as an army officer.

“My husband served for 22 years in the army and then my elder son also joined the army. Today, when my younger son also became an Indian Army officer, I think this is the most memorable day for me. It’s all my good fortune that almighty has shown me this day,” said Shakeela.

Expressing happiness while showering love on younger son Jafar, she said, “I have two sons, both wanted to join the army. I supported them to pursue their dreams as nothing is bigger than serving your nation. If I had two more sons, I would have given them also to the army.”

Informing that both her sons went to Sainik School in Coimbatore with “excellent” marks, Shakeela said, “With the kind of upbringing I gave to them, I am all sure that they will perform their duty with full integrity.”

Her husband Shaukat too expressed happiness on seeing both his sons donning the olive green like him.

“Having served in the army, there is nothing I could have asked from almighty than seeing my both sons in the army. I am proud of both them,” he said.

Jafar who got commissioned in the army said he drew inspiration to join the army from his father.

“I had dreamt in the childhood itself to join the army after seeing my father. I went to Sainik School after that I sat for the NDA exam but could crack it only in the third attempt followed by IMA to see this day. I am happy that I made my parents proud,” he said.