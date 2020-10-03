Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial

Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial

The names of the soldiers, who fought off numerically superior Chinese troops in the remote sector, will also be inscribed on the National War Memorial in Delhi

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The reported site of the fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control. (AP)

The names of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the brutal Galwan Valley skirmish in eastern Ladakh on June 15 have been inscribed on a war memorial in eastern Ladakh, officials said on Saturday.

Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, was among the 20 soldiers killed in the seven-hour deadly conflict near Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley, where outnumbered Indian troops inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The names of all battle casualties are inscribed on the National War Memorial, the officials said.

Beijing has not disclosed the number of fatalities it suffered in the Galwan Valley clash but according to India’s assessment, the PLA suffered twice as many casualties.

Also read: Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week

Apart from 16 Bihar, soldiers from 3 Punjab, 3 Medium Regiment and 81 Field Regiment were involved in the clash.

The Indian soldiers confronted the Chinese troops, who refused to remove their installations and vacate the area, triggering a violent clash that involved more than 600 rival soldiers at its peak.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Oct 03, 2020 07:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Oct 03, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
Oct 03, 2020 10:40 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
Oct 03, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for Atal Tunnel: SAIL
Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
‘No moral right…’: Priyanka Gandhi seeks Yogi’s resignation over Hathras rape
Oct 03, 2020 10:37 IST
Older, overweight and male: Trump’s Covid risk factors make him vulnerable
Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Hathras gangrape: Rahul, Priyanka to set off for woman’s home again to meet her family
Oct 03, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.