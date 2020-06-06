Sections
Home / India News / Men beat 5-month-old stray puppy to death; arrested

Men beat 5-month-old stray puppy to death; arrested

Police made the arrested based on a complaint lodged by one of the main accused’s neighbour who shot a video of the men killing the stray puppy, police said.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:55 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The accused killed the stray puppy even thought his neighbour tried to stop him, police said. (File photo for representation)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a five-month-old stray puppy to death at Vikas Nagar in Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one of the main accused’s neighbours, who had shot the video on her mobile phone that purportedly captured him killing the stray puppy, on Friday night.

“The incident occurred on Friday night after which Saumya Bajaj lodged a complaint against the main accused, Vinay Kumar. She has accused him of killing the stray puppy even though she tried to stop him,” said Nidhi Dabral, investigating officer and sub-inspector, Vikas Nagar police station, Dehradun.

“We’ve registered a case against Kumar and booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Bajaj showed us a video of the incident on her mobile phone. We also saw another person in the video, Madan Pal, attacking the puppy and he, too, was arrested on Saturday,” said Dabral.



The puppy’s death comes around 10 days after a pregnant elephant was killed in Kerala’s Palakkad district on May 27. The elephant had reportedly strayed into a village and ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers, which exploded in its mouth. The animal’s painful death went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation for the gruesome act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five years on, thousands of Haryana farmers await tubewell connections
Jun 06, 2020 22:12 IST
Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations
Jun 06, 2020 22:06 IST
Nine IAS officers transferred in Punjab; Khanna is new financial commissioner revenue
Jun 06, 2020 22:00 IST
Uttarakhand’s Haldwani biodiversity garden boasts of an ecological mix
Jun 06, 2020 21:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.