Sections
Home / India News / ‘Mentally unstable’ woman spends three days with husband’s body in Telangana

‘Mentally unstable’ woman spends three days with husband’s body in Telangana

After foul smell emanated from the house on Wednesday morning, some neighbours alerted the police, who found the body of the man, in his mid 60s, lying in the bedroom.

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

A “mentally unsound” woman spent three days with the body of her husband, who died of suspected heart ailment, in their house in Nizamabad in Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

After foul smell emanated from the house on Wednesday morning, some neighbours alerted the police, who found the body of the man, in his mid 60s, lying in the bedroom.

According to police, the man, a retired Village Revenue Official, in his mid 60s, died three days ago apparently of heart ailment.

His wife was suffering from mental illness for the past few years and normally the couple would not come out of their house for three-four days at a stretch, they said adding their son stays here.



As per preliminary investigation, it seems to be natural death and no injury mark was found on his body, police said, ruling out any foul play.

The woman did not inform anyone about her husband’s death and the body was found in a decomposed condition and sent for postmortem, a police official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Rs 20-lakh cr central package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry
May 14, 2020 01:09 IST
Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices
May 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers
May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
Fee payment: BJP leader raises slogans against pvt schools in Ludhiana
May 14, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.