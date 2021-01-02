Mercury dips in north India: These are the 10 coldest cities in plains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The year started off with the national capital recording the lowest minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius since 2006 on January 1. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been prevailing over the northern plains of India since December 28 which intensified after December 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fresh Western Disturbance is projected to bring in rain with thunderstorm and hailstorm over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as per the weather department.

The department also predicted that the minimum temperatures over plains in northwestern and Central India will be between 1 to 6 degrees Celsius. Isolated parts of south Haryana and north Rajasthan are predicted to witness mercury ranging from 0 to -1 degrees Celsius. The temperatures in these regions are likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius gradually, added the department.

As per Skymet weather, these were the coldest cities in northern plains of India:

1. Hissar in Haryana recorded to be the coldest in the plains after mercury here dropped to 2 degrees Celsius.

2. Churu in Rajasthan closely followed with 2.4 degrees Celsius.

3. Amritsar in Punjab braved the chill with 2.6 degrees Celsius.

4. Another city in the desert state of Rajasthan--Ganganagar— recorded a temperature of 3 degrees Celsius.

5. The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow also logged a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius.

6. The minimum in the national capital rose on Saturday to 3.2 degrees Celsius.

7. Mercury in Naliya, Gujarat dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius.

8. Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was also among the coldest cities as it shivered at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

9. Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius.

10. Gaya in Bihar shivered at 5.2 degrees Celsius.