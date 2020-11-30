‘Messing up Hindutva’: BJP on Sena leader’s azan chanting competition

The azan chanting competition will be held for the school going Muslim students from South Mumbai, said Sakpal. (HT Photo)

Shiv Sena’s South Mumbai zonal head Pandurang Sakpal’s announcement to hold azan chanting competition on the lines of Gita chanting competition has led to a controversy with the BJP alleging that the party is trying to appease Muslims.

Hitting out at the Sena, its former ally, the BJP accused it of having given up on Hindutva advocated by late Bal Thackeray for the sake of vote bank politics.

“Sakpal has given Balasaheb Thackeray’s reference while advocating his attempt to appease Muslims. Balasaheb had opposed the use of loudspeakers in masjids for namaz. Today, the party has messed up with the Hindutva for the sake of vote bank. Sakpal is known to be a close confidant of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been compromising with the fundamental ideology of the party just to save the government,” said leader of opposition and party leader Pravin Darekar said.

The azan chanting competition will be held for the school going Muslim students from South Mumbai, said Sakpal. The purpose, said the Sena leader, is to encourage the students from the community for the holy chanting. He said that the azan chanting sounds melodious and he has always been inquisitive about it.

“Many students from the community chant azan very skilfully. I think the competition is a first attempt of its kind. It is an age old tradition among the Muslims and nobody should oppose it. Azan is as holy as Mahaarati among Hindu citizens,” he said.

The competition will be organised by the Sena and the prizes will be given out to the winners after their selection by a panel of maulanas.

Azan is the call to ritual prayer made by a muezzin from the minaret of a mosque.