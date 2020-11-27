Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / MeT department forecasts more rains for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry next week

MeT department forecasts more rains for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry next week

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chennai

The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes a day after severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers. (Reuters Photo)

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1, the regional weather office said on Friday.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told reporters that the system was likely to intensify into a depression later.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a depression on November 30 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast,” he told reporters here.

As a result, there will be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1-3, he said.



The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes a day after severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers.

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Balachandran further said that in the last 24 hours, northwestern districts in Tamil Nadu received rains, with Sholinghur in Ranipet recording the highest rainfall of 23 cm.

He also forecast light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days in some places.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
Nov 27, 2020 16:19 IST
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Nov 27, 2020 16:08 IST
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST

latest news

Bitcoin steadies after biggest slump since the march meltdown
Nov 27, 2020 16:33 IST
RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET postponed due to cyclone Nivar, check revised exam date here
Nov 27, 2020 16:31 IST
UK: PM Johnson warns of New Year lockdown as he defends new tier system
Nov 27, 2020 16:31 IST
Opinion | India should give emergency approval for the Covid vaccine
Nov 27, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.