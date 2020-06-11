Sections
Met dept declares onset of monsoon in Goa, parts of Konkan

The northern limit of the monsoon, which is lying at Karwar in neighbouring Karnataka and south of Goa, has covered all of Karnataka and entered parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The IMD authorities expect this year’s monsoon to be normal in Goa. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Goa unit on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in the state -- a week behind its schedule -- and parts of Konkan coast and Maharashtra.

“South-west monsoon has advanced to parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, remaining parts of Karnataka, entire Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Telangana, some parts of southern Odisha, some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, most parts of Arunachal Pradesh and some more parts of Assam and Meghalaya,” the IMD said in a statement.

The onset of monsoon is declared after necessary conditions have been met such as westerly winds blowing at a speed between 30 and 45 kilometres per hour (kmph) and widespread distribution of moderate to heavy rainfall over Goa during the past 24 hours.



The IMD authorities have also issued a red alert warning for Goa, as the state is expected to record extremely heavy rainfall measuring over 20.4 centimetres (cm) and 11.5 cm on Friday and Saturday, respectively, followed by an orange alert, or heavy rainfall, on Sunday.

The IMD authorities expect this year’s monsoon to be normal in Goa.

