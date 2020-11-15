Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / MeT office sounds hail, rain warning for parts of Delhi, NCR

MeT office sounds hail, rain warning for parts of Delhi, NCR

The rain and thunder is associated with a western disturbance which started impacting the western Himalayas on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man walking near the Union Home Ministry during a sudden rain in Delhi. (Rakj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Air pollution levels are likely to fall as several places in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have started recording thunderstorm with light rain and moderate winds. The air quality index at 4.30 PM was 435 in “severe” category.

There is a hailstorm warning Gannaur in Haryana for early evening. Many other places including Kharkhoda, Sonepat, Hansi etc are also likely to receive hail according to scientists at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

The rain and thunder is associated with a western disturbance which started impacting the western Himalayas on Saturday. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph were blowing in many parts of NCR also on Sunday before it started raining.

“The rain we are recording is mainly due an active western disturbance which is impacting the Himalayas. In the hills, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are recording heavy to moderate rains. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi northwest Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh are getting thundershowers and hail,” said Anand Sharma, scientist, IMD.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Nov 15, 2020 17:46 IST
Sushil Kumar Modi to step down as Bihar deputy CM
Nov 15, 2020 17:56 IST
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 17:27 IST
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
Nov 15, 2020 17:08 IST

latest news

Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pics with parents, in-laws
Nov 15, 2020 17:54 IST
Sushil Kumar Modi to step down as Bihar deputy CM
Nov 15, 2020 17:56 IST
Irrfan wife, son remember late actor on Diwali with heartfelt posts
Nov 15, 2020 17:53 IST
‘KXIP should leave them’ - Aakash Chopra points out the players to be axed
Nov 15, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.