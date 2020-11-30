Sections
Home / India News / Metal detectors, dog squads: Security beefed up in Sarnath ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Located 10 kilometres northeast of Varanasi, Sarnath is a holy Buddhist site where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon. The deer park is where he first taught the Dharma.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Apart from the Sarnath visit, Modi will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghat (bank) of river Ganga. (PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to reach Varanasi at 2 pm on Monday, would also see the light and sound show at an archaeological site in Sarnath which he had inaugurated earlier this month. The 30-minute show portrays the journey of transformation of Prince Siddhartha into Lord Buddha.

The archaeological museum and the excavation site in Sarnath are closed for general public and tourists since Saturday due to PM Modi’s visit.

Also Read: Varanasi decked up ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Dev Deepawali



“The entry of tourists and commoners to the archaeological excavation site and archaeological museum has been prohibited from Saturday till November 30 on the instructions of the district administration,” Sarnath’s superintending archaeologist Neeraj Sinha said.



Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the area and with the deployment of police, tight arrangements have been put in place, a senior police official said. A team from the Special Protection Group (SPG) had inspected the site and reviewed security arrangements, he added.

A security official also highlighted that teams equipped with metal detectors have been instructed to regularly patrol the site and a dog squad has also been deployed.

Apart from the Sarnath visit, Modi will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghat (bank) of river Ganga. He would also pay a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project site to review its progress.

