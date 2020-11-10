Sections
Home / India News / MHA forms committee to look into complaints of caste-based discrimination

MHA forms committee to look into complaints of caste-based discrimination

The committee, headed by joint secretary Saheli Ghosh Roy, will look into all kinds of complaints from the Scheduled Caste employees and submit its report within one month to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:57 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Internal Grievance Redressal Committee was taken on the recommendation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which has asked all the central ministries and departments to look into complaints of SC employees. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Union home ministry has constituted a five-member panel to address complaints of Scheduled Caste (SC) employees pertaining to discrimination in promotions or seniority, vacant reserved vacancies, termination from services and denial of pensionary benefits, etc, people familiar with the development said.

The committee, headed by joint secretary Saheli Ghosh Roy, will look into all kinds of complaints from the SC employees and submit its report within one month to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

People cited above, who did not want to be named, said the decision to form the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee was taken on the recommendation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which has asked all the central ministries and departments to look into complaints of SC employees.

The NCSC has said thousands of complaints are received by it every year from SC employees in which they allege discrimination in promotions, etc.

