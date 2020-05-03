Sections
Home / India News / MHA looks to address grievances of truckers during lockdown

MHA looks to address grievances of truckers during lockdown

Covid-19 lockdown in India: The ministry has recently written to all states reminding that trucks should not be stopped at borders to maintain the supply of goods.

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A driver cooks food inside his parked supply truck at a yard during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. (REUTERS)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to use its control room at North Block to resolve the problems faced by truck drivers and transporters engaged in the supply of essential items during the lockdown, officials said on Sunday.

Several complaints were raised by transporters that their goods trucks are not being allowed by the local authorities and the movement of empty trucks from one state to another.

The ministry has recently written to all states reminding that trucks should not be stopped at borders to maintain the supply of goods.

The control room number (1930) is being made available for the benefit of drivers/transporters who can now lodge any complaint pertaining to the lockdown, a statement by the Press Information Bureau said. In addition, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) helpline number 1033 is also available for highway-related grievances.



It added that the NHAI, transport departments of states and Union Territories and transport associations will take necessary steps to provide information to drivers and transporters in this regard.

“The officials deputed from ministry of road transport in the MHA control room will assist in complaint/ grievance resolution relating to the Transport sector/Drivers. These officials would also compile the daily report on such complaints received,” it added.

“This mechanism is expected to greatly address the issues/hurdles in the movement of goods across States/UTs during lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 pandemic in India,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 19:49 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 19:00 IST
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
May 03, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

Panjab University to remain closed till May 17
May 03, 2020 19:50 IST
Three MP cops injured in stone pelting by labourers waiting to enter Uttar Pradesh
May 03, 2020 19:49 IST
Congress flays HP govt for mismanagement of evacuation process
May 03, 2020 19:48 IST
NIA arrests absconding property manager of Maoists in West Bengal
May 03, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.