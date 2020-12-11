Sections
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation after attack on Nadda’s convoy

The Union home ministry has summoned West Bengal DGP and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. This comes a day after the...

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal,

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

The Union home ministry has summoned West Bengal DGP and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked.

On Thursday, Nadda along with BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya was travelling to Diamon Harbour to attend the party’s organisational meeting when their convoy was attacked. The video of the assault which went viral on social media showed the windshields of the convoy shattered as stones were thrown at it.

Union home minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and said that the Trinamool Congress-ruled government will be answerable to the peace-loving people of West Bengal.

“The attack on BJP president JP Nadda is condemnable. No matter how much we condemn, it will not be enough. The Centre is taking this very seriously. The West Bengal government will be answerable to the peace-loving people of the state for this,” Shah’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

(More details will be added soon)

