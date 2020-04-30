Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / MHA tells states to aid plying of trucks

MHA tells states to aid plying of trucks

This is Bhalla’s third such letter citing Covid-19 lockdown guidelines that say all goods traffic be allowed to ply. The previous two letters were written on April 3 and 12 and asked local authorities to follow the orders in letter and spirit.

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union home ministry on Thursday wrote to all states and Union territories directing them against stopping the movement of trucks and other goods carriers even if they are empty. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The Union home ministry on Thursday wrote to all states and Union territories directing them against stopping the movement of trucks and other goods carriers even if they are empty. The direction was issued amid reports that trucks were still not allowed to move freely and there were disruptions in the movement of essential items.

In the letter, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that local administrations “should not insist” on separate passes from the truckers and that field agencies be informed about these instructions so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level. Bhalla said free movement of trucks through interstate borders “is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period”.

This is Bhalla’s third such letter citing Covid-19 lockdown guidelines that say all goods traffic be allowed to ply. The previous two letters were written on April 3 and 12 and asked local authorities to follow the orders in letter and spirit.Clause 12 of the revised consolidated guidelines issued on April 15 allows “the movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving licence, an empty truck/vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pick up of goods”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
Petition filed in HC to direct Governor to nominate Thackeray as MLC within three days
May 01, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.