Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / MHA to deploy volunteers to raise funds for armed forces

MHA to deploy volunteers to raise funds for armed forces

These volunteers would be deployed at the four entry and exit gates of New Delhi’s North Block on December 7 which is also celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

North Block in New Delhi. (HT archive)

The Union home ministry will deploy volunteers at the four entry and exit gates of New Delhi’s North Block on December 7 to collect donations to support the families of soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents. December 7 is celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day and the fundraising is being done on the defence ministry’s request.

According to a home ministry order, the volunteers will receive donations from people and officers visiting the offices in the North Block that houses key ministries. Officers have been asked “to contribute generously”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Armed Forces Flag Day will be celebrated throughout December. “It is our national responsibility to support families of our security personnel, who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line duty.”

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed annually on December 7 since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 09:14 IST
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Dec 03, 2020 07:20 IST
Most of Delhi borders closed due to farmers’ protest: 10 points
Dec 03, 2020 08:17 IST
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Dec 03, 2020 08:38 IST

latest news

MHA to deploy volunteers to raise funds for armed forces
Dec 03, 2020 09:16 IST
How to minimise Covid-19 spread risk at market places: Health ministry issues revised SOPs
Dec 03, 2020 09:08 IST
MP triple murder mystery solved with 3 arrests but serial killer still on the loose
Dec 03, 2020 09:01 IST
Four-goal Giroud seals top spot for dominant Chelsea
Dec 03, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.