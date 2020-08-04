MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief

A MiG-23 aircraft gifted to the Aligarh Muslim University by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2009 appeared on online platform OLX for sale with price tag of Rs. 9.99 crore.

AMU Mohd. Wasim Ali proctor issued a denial on Tuesday and said that a complaint would be lodged with the police to trace the fraudster who had played this ‘mischief’.

On Monday, there was an advertisement on OLX, an online sale-purchase platform, for sale of the MiG-23 aircraft placed in front of the Engineering College on AMU campus. The price quoted was Rs. 9,99,99,000 and the photograph of the aircraft was also uploaded.

“This MiG-23 aircraft was gifted to AMU in 2009 after the Kargil War to motivate students of engineering. There was no such sale offer by AMU and this is an act of mischief aimed at maligning the image of the varsity,” Ali said.

“We are probing the matter although it is learnt that the mischievous sale offer has now been removed from OLX. The guilty could be anyone and we are shortly going to make a police complaint in this regard,” he said.

Public relations officer (PRO) of AMU, Omar Peerzada too condemned the fake sale offer and said that the proctorial department of the university was in action in this regard.

The aircraft which saw action in Kargil in 1999 was decommissioned in 2009.