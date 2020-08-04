Sections
Home / India News / MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief

MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief

The aircraft which saw action in Kargil in 1999 was decommissioned in 2009.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

The MiG 23 at the Aligarh Muslim University. (HT PHOTO)

A MiG-23 aircraft gifted to the Aligarh Muslim University by the Indian Air Force (IAF)  in 2009 appeared on online platform OLX for sale with price tag of Rs. 9.99 crore.

AMU Mohd. Wasim Ali proctor issued a denial on Tuesday and said that a complaint would be lodged with the police to trace the fraudster who had played this ‘mischief’.

On Monday, there was an advertisement on OLX, an online sale-purchase platform, for sale of the MiG-23 aircraft placed in front of the Engineering College on AMU campus. The price quoted was Rs. 9,99,99,000 and the photograph of the aircraft was also uploaded.

“This MiG-23 aircraft was gifted to AMU in 2009 after the Kargil War to motivate students of engineering. There was no such sale offer by AMU and this is an act of mischief aimed at maligning the image of the varsity,” Ali said.



“We are probing the matter although it is learnt that the mischievous sale offer has now been removed from OLX. The guilty could be anyone and we are shortly going to make a police complaint in this regard,” he said.

Public relations officer (PRO) of AMU, Omar Peerzada too condemned the fake sale offer and said that the proctorial department of the university was in action in this regard.

The aircraft which saw action in Kargil in 1999 was decommissioned in 2009.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh records 20th Covid death, highest spike of 46 cases
Aug 04, 2020 21:55 IST
Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases
Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Most valuable Indian lender HDFC gets new CEO after 26 years
Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Woman dies in brutal exorcism ritual in Telangana’s Karimnagar, sorcerer arrested
Aug 04, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.