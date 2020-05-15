Migrant couple’s 10-month-old child killed as they travel back home on bike

Sections
Due to the nationwide lockdown on account of Covid-19 pandemic, the couple had not been getting any work in Hyderabad. On Thursday night, Raju left for his native village with his wife and infant daughter on a bike.

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:36 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The incident happened at Borrollagudem village of Choutuppal block on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway (NH-65). (Photo @hydcitypolice)

A 10-month-old girl was killed and her parents, both migrant labourers from Andhra Pradesh, were injured when the motorbike on which they were travelling met with an accident in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district late on Thursday night, the police said.

The incident happened at Borrollagudem village of Choutuppal block on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway (NH-65).

According to Chouttuppal inspector of police P Venkateshwarlu, Kadali Peddi Raju and his wife Lakshmi, from Metlavarithota village of Ramavaram block in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, had migrated to Hyderabad a few months ago to work as daily wage labourers.

Because of the nationwide lockdown on account of Covid-19 pandemic, the couple had not been getting any work in Hyderabad. On Thursday night, Raju left for his native village with his wife and infant daughter on a bike.



“As they reached Borrollagudem near Choutuppal, about 45 km from Hyderabad at around midnight, Raju lost control over the bike and collided with a road divider. While the girl child died on the spot, Raju and Lakshmi were seriously injured,” the inspector said.

The locals who noticed the accident immediately shifted the couple and the child to the government hospital at Choutuppal. “We have registered a case and are investigating,” Venkateshwarlu said.

Meanwhile, migrant labourers travelling from Telangana leaving for other states continue to face troubles at the inter-state borders.

On Friday morning, more than 60 vehicles carrying over 2,000 migrant labourers were stopped at the inter-state check post near Ashwaraopet of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the borders of Andhra Pradesh, as the police authorities from the neighbouring state did not allow them to enter their state.

These migrant labourers from West Bengal left Hyderabad on Thursday evening after taking travel permission from the Telangana government authorities. As they reached the Andhra borders at Ashwaraopet at around 3 am, they were stopped by the AP police.

However, after prolonged discussions with the Telangana authorities, the AP police allowed them to travel, only after they underwent medical tests at the check post.

The police also imposed a condition that the migrant labourers from West Bengal should continue their travel till they crossed the Andhra borders without stopping anywhere in the state.

