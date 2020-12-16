Sections
Migrant labourer shot dead in Bihar's Jamui village

Migrant labourer shot dead in Bihar’s Jamui village

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 08:44 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old migrant labourer was shot dead at his village in Jamui district of Bihar on Tuesday for allegedly not paying extortion money.

The incident took place when Pravin Mahto and his cousin were returning from the market. As soon as they reached the outskirts of Bichhwe village falling under Sikandra police station, some assailants shot at Mahato from point blank range. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

The main accused has been identified as Ranit Yadav, who, Mahto’s father Dasrath alleged, had demanded Rs 1lakh as extortion money from Mahato in October. Yadav had even threatened Mahto of dire consequences if the latter failed to pay.

Following the killing, irate villagers blocked Jamui-Sikandra road and disrupted vehicular traffic for over four hours. The protesters accused police of inaction since Yadav’s wife is a Bihar Police constable.



However, Sikandra SHO Dhruv Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yadav and others and raids are on to nab them.

In Gopalganj, garment trader Vijay Manjhi was shot at in a market under the Vishwambhar police station area for allegedly not paying Rs20 lakh extortion.

Manjhi was outside his shop when motorcycle-borne miscreants shot at him, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Manjhi is recuperating in hospital where he is said to be out of danger. An FIR was registered under the IPC and the Arms Act against four unidentified men.

