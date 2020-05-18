Migrant worker, 26, found hanging at quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh

A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a quarantine centre in Balod district on Monday. He was 26.

The police said that the reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is underway.

“Suraj Yadu, a resident of Paraswani village under Arjunda police, returned on Sunday from Surat ( Gujarat) and was kept in a quarantine centre near his village. On Monday evening, he committed suicide by hanging himself,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Balod, ML Kotwani told HT.

On Monday, Suraj gave samples for Covid-19 tests after which he was seen inside the school-turned-quarantine centre, the police said.

“Later, he was found hanging. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway,” said Kotwani, adding that he had returned to his village after two years.